LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 147,592 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of LKQ worth $46,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in LKQ by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 1,059.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $40.04.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

