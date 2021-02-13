Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lobe Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,120. Lobe Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
Lobe Sciences Company Profile
