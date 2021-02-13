Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lobe Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,120. Lobe Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Lobe Sciences Company Profile

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a growth-oriented technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Greenstar Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to Lobe Sciences Ltd.

