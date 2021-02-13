Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0788 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $944,893.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,304,814 coins and its circulating supply is 21,304,802 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

