LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $5,702.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

