LockTrip Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 25% against the dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $48,949.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001668 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

