Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,326.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.94 or 0.03839151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00459889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $690.98 or 0.01460012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.37 or 0.00573394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.60 or 0.00483030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00360364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

