Loki Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,895.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.87 or 0.03842342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00438498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.15 or 0.01209394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.00491599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.00456099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.00335283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00026395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.