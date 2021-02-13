Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,532. Loncor Resources has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

