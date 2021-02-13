Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LZAGY. KeyCorp began coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $68.61 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

