Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LZAGY. KeyCorp began coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $68.61 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

