Loom Network Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $111.63 million and $68.50 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 60.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.01053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00055438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.84 or 0.05559584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.