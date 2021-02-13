Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Hits $991.06 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $991.06 million and $246.78 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.89 or 0.01079201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055746 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.07 or 0.05634862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019301 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,878,750 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

