Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Reaches $966.25 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $966.25 million and $159.95 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.92 or 0.01036802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054997 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.98 or 0.05469889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,878,750 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.