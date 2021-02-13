L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $292.21

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $292.21 and traded as high as $312.90. L’Oréal shares last traded at $309.00, with a volume of 354,308 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €302.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €292.21.

About L’Oréal (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.