Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,334 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $27,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $385.92 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.35 and a 200-day moving average of $314.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares in the company, valued at $412,450,849.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,686 shares of company stock valued at $90,545,648. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.