Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 354,185 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Gartner worth $57,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,072.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 67,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $182.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.22. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

