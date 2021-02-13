Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 577.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,239 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Moderna worth $30,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

Moderna stock opened at $183.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $1,454,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,912,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

