Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 535.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Dollar Tree worth $52,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,958 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 284.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 701,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,049,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $108.38 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

