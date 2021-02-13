Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $41,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.82.

Shares of TTWO opened at $199.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

