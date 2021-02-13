Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,059,095 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 110.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059,095 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Kimco Realty worth $30,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.