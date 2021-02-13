Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 345,407 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,407 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of The Mosaic worth $38,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 22.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 27.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 227.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $29.27 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

