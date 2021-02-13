Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 93,370 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after buying an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $154.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

