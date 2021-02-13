Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,975 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $59,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

