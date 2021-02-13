Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Vulcan Materials worth $57,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.27. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $168.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.