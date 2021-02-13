Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,897 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $290.25 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $291.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.