Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $49,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

