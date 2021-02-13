Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 123,444 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $91,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

