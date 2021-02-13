Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 151.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $41,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,977,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 243,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $26.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

