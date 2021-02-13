Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $28.89 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,975 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Jabil worth $28,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 925,554 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,279 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 267,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 224,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,151,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,236 shares of company stock worth $5,453,057. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

