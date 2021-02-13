Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $30.01 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $163.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

