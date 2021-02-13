Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $35.51 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 444.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $35,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

