Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $36.25 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Varian Medical Systems worth $36,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 186,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.54 and its 200-day moving average is $172.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAR. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

