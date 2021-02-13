Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $38.01 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 652.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dropbox worth $38,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 83,822 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 23.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,911 shares of company stock valued at $752,424. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

