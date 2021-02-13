Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $38.38 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Quest Diagnostics worth $38,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

