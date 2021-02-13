Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $42.33 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Dover worth $42,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Dover by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,207,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dover by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,649,000 after acquiring an additional 207,472 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $122.73 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average is $116.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

