Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $46.30 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 356.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $142.12 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.