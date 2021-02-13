Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $55.26 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 500,515 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Halliburton worth $55,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 270,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

