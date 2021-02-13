Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $60.48 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $60,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,799,000 after purchasing an additional 103,741 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 202,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

Shares of MTB opened at $142.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

