Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $27,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

