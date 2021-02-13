Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $30,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zillow Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Z stock opened at $197.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $101,636.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,742,139. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.