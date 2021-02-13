Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 51,703 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 451.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

