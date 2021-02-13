Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,150 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AMETEK worth $30,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 83,293 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.