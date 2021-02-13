Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 442,248 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after buying an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after buying an additional 813,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.