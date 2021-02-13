Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 558,778 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,778 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sirius XM worth $34,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

