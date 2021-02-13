Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Workday worth $46,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,954 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $281.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.60 and a 200 day moving average of $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

