Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,611 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $43,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

