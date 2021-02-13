Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of DexCom worth $59,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DexCom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.78.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $412.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.92. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

