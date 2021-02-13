Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134,554 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $36,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in JD.com by 880.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

JD opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

