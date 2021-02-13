Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,544 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of STERIS worth $44,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

STERIS stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.23 and its 200 day moving average is $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

