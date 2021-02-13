Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 114,187 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,187 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $48,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 291,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Anthem by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 146,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Shares of ANTM opened at $290.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.62. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

