Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 114,435 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,435 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $34,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $433.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.18. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.27, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

